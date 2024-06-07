UBCO celebrates the Class of 2024, this year's grad has extra meaning for many

Photo: UBCO

For many University of British Columbia Okanagan students this year's graduation ceremony was extra special.

Liam Krebbers was one of 2,400 graduates who celebrated Thursday and Friday at UBCO—the largest number of graduating students since the university campus was established in 2005.

Krebbers, like many of his classmates, graduated high school in June 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I graduated high school during the time of online and physically distanced ceremonies,” says Krebbers. “I walked across the stage in a nearly empty arena, 15 minutes apart from my friends. I’m very excited this year to be part of an actual graduation ceremony and I’m looking forward to graduating with all my friends.”

According to Dr. Lesley Cormack, UBCO’s principal and deputy vice-chancellor, this was their first opportunity to cross the stage in front of a jam-packed audience.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate graduation every year, but this year is particularly meaningful as many of the students graduating did not have a traditional high school graduation due to the pandemic,” says Dr. Cormack. “Ceremonies like graduation provide opportunities for connection, signify our collective values and allow us to come together to celebrate the hard work that has gone into obtaining a UBC degree.”

UBCO also celebrated a number of top academic awards, teaching excellence awards and the conferring of seven Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency degrees.

Dr. Deborah Buszard, who served as Interim UBC president from 2022 to 2023, and UBCO’s principal and deputy vice-chancellor for eight years before that, was presented with a Doctor of Laws, honoris causa. Ian Cull, former UBCO associate vice-president, students was also presented with a Doctor of Laws, honoris causa Thursday afternoon.

Kelowna entrepreneur Ragwa Gopal, a leader in British Columbia’s tech and innovation community and founder of Accelerate Okanagan in 2012, was presented with a Doctor of Laws, honoris causa Friday morning.

Honorary degrees are awarded by universities to recognize people who have made substantial contributions to society at the provincial, national or international levels.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the UBC Okanagan Class of 2024 for their hard work, perseverance and determination,” adds Dr. Cormack.

“They are going out into a world as change makers and it desperately needs them. We are proud of them and can’t wait to see what they achieve.”