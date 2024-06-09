AbleSail Okanagan joins People In Motion to help sailors of all abilities get on the water

Photo: Kelowna Yacht Club

People In Motion is joining forces with AbleSail Okanagan to help make the sport of sailing more accessible.

The program uses uniquely designed and adapted boats which allow sailors of all abilities to sail Okanagan Lake while developing their skills on the water.

“AbleSail Okanagan as a program within People In Motion marks an exciting evolution in our efforts to enhance accessibility and inclusion,” says Ean Price, president of AbleSail Okanagan. “We are looking forward to the new opportunities this change will bring to our community.”

AbleSail will join additional People In Motion programs like the Adaptive Snow Sports at Big White Ski Resort and Baldy Mountain Resort, Adaptive Biking and Hiking utilizing specialized recreational equipment, Tours throughout the Okanagan utilizing an Accessible Bus to get “Out and About,” and KidsIn Motion activities such as Access to Angling, to name a few.

“This exciting collaboration signifies our commitment to expanding accessible programming and opportunities for individuals of all abilities,” says Louise Abbott, executive director of the Kelowna District & Society for People In Motion.

“From skiing to sailing, and everything in between, we are dedicated to empowering diverse communities to thrive and experience the joy of inclusive recreation.”

AbleSail programs are now underway at the Kelowna Yacht Club for the season.

For more information click here.