UBCO golfers perform well in University Championship

Photo: UBCO Heat

Both of the men's and women's UBC Okanagan Heat golf teams were well represented at the Canadian University College Championship in Sudbury, Ontario recently.

The women's golf team earned a second place finish along with a silver medal, while the men's squad took sixth place in a pool with a total of nine teams.

After taking home the bronze medal at the past two championships, the Heat took one step up the podium in Sudbury thanks to three Top 10 individual performances in the women's division, cementing themselves as one of the top programs in the entire country.

Heat head coach Clay Stothers says he couldn't be more proud of the team after their performance.

"The past two national championships we had faltered down the stretch, but full credit to the team, they learned from that experience and never relinquished their hold on second place all week," said Stothers.



"The course was a perfect set up for our group based on what we're used to playing on. It was in excellent condition, the greens were fast and undulating, and there was plenty of elevation changes. And despite battling through wind and rain and stops and starts to each round, we were able to take advantage of a tough."

Leading the way for the Heat in the event was rookie Julia Alexander-Carew of Oakville, Ont., who was competing in her first-ever national championship.

The 2023-24 Heat Rookie of the Year was outstanding, finishing solo second to claim the individual silver medal and a spot on the All-Canadian team.

"Based on the conditions, and having her third-round end with one hole to go due to lightning, and then to come back to finish her 18th hole on Thursday before playing her fourth round, was so impressive. I'm super proud of her and her ability to overcome that adversity," said Stothers.

While the women's Heat team lost out to the UBC Thunderbirds of Vancouver, the guys on the men's side performed well, despite taking sixth out of nine possible spots.

"I'm happy for the guys as this was a good step forward for the program after finishing seventh last year," said Stothers.

"For a tournament that is won by team's that play their seniors, to finish sixth, with only first and second year players, shows how bright the future is for our team."

Second-year Hunter Kutcher of Regina, Sask., led the way for the Heat all tournament as he earned a Top 10 finish on the individual leaderboard, finishing 10th at nine-over par 297.