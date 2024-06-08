Power Rickshaw back for another summer in Kelowna

There’s another way to get around Kelowna this summer.

Power Rickshaw is a fun and exciting way to get from point A to point B with the use of nothing but a human runner, who pulls you around like royalty while doing all the hard work with their own two feet.

Owner Daniel Power has been in business for 13 years starting out on Canada's east coast before finding the perfect "rickshaw paradise" in Kelowna back in 2020.

“I have so much fun pulling these things around. It’s a weird profession pulling a people-barrow. Nobody ever expects for us to put on the show that we do. You can get from point A to point B a lot of ways, you can walk, you can take a scooter, but if you jump in a rickshaw you’re going to have a lot more fun,” said Power.

Power Rickshaw is fun for the whole family, but also gets a lot of business from the downtown Kelowna nightlife, acting as a human taxi for those who need a ride.

“Anytime there’s a lot of people out and about, that’s when we want to get involved, so every bar night, we’re going to be out there Thursday, Friday, Saturday. If there’s an event, we are going to be here. We don’t do pre-booked rides, if you see a rickshaw that is empty, that’s how you get one, you gotta flag one down and say hello,” added Power.

Being all about the customer experience, Power Rickshaw is a pay as you go system, giving the customer the final say in how much they want to spend.

"I’ll usually say one bill per person. If you didn’t have any fun at all, $5 each. If it was the best time of your life, $100 each or anywhere in the middle. Really, I just want to give you guys a good time and I want you to give me whatever you think it was worth.”

Keep an eye out for Power Rickshaw this summer as they’ll have four runners out ready to take people where they need to go.

There is no booking system with Power Rickshaw, it's a simple wave down service as you come across the rickshaws and their hosts across Kelowna.

Expect them to mostly be operating in the downtown core, with requests available for further distances.