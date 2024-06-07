Popular restaurant forced to close its doors to due a tragic death in the family

Photo: Shady Rest Fish and Chips

A popular Kelowna restaurant has announced they have closed for the foreseeable future due to a family tragedy.

Shady Rest Fish and Chips took to social media this week to let customers know they are closed because of a sudden death in the family.

The family-run restaurant was recently purchased from the Pearson's by Darran and Keri Cawood. The post does not provide any details surrounding the passing of their son Alex but his father Darran says, "my beloved amazing son I love him so much."

The post also says the family is devastated and has no timeline as to when the restaurant might reopen.

“We are writing to our customers to let you all know that we are in shock and complete sadness that our son, Alex, has passed away.”

The Pearson family sold the popular restaurant to the Cawoods back in 2017 and the post on Facebook indicates they were in the process of transitioning the restaurant to Alex and his young family.

"He was so excited to be taking over our small family business and he was in the process of doing so. He was a son, brother, friend, partner and most importantly a father to his daughter, Evelyn Mary and his son, Charlie Alexander that is due to be born in July. We need some time to process and grieve and we hope you can all understand and continue to support us. We are absolutely heartbroken at the moment and truly don't know how to move forward," says the Facebook post.

A member of the Pearson family reached out online to share their sympathy and offer support, "Oh my goodness. From all of the Pearson Family, we are sending you the hugest hug right now. Call my dad if you need him to help out right now, I'm sure he would be there in a heartbeat! XOXO," says Kristy Shumay.

Shady Rest Fish and Chips has been in operation in Kelowna for more than 70 years.