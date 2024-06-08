Child sex offender makes appearance in Kelowna court for preliminary inquiry

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department Police photos of Taylor Dueck with different hair length and facial hair.

A convicted child sex offender was back in Kelowna court Friday morning, after his charges stemming from a February incident were changed this week.

Taylor Dueck has been behind bars for the past four months following a Feb. 9 incident at a Kelowna equestrian facility, where he’s alleged to have assaulted an 11-year-old child.

Dueck has multiple prior convictions for sexual assaulting minors, and he was under a three-year probation order at the time the alleged February assault occurred.

Dueck was initially charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and breach of probation, but on Thursday, the Crown replaced the sexual interference charge with a sexual assault charge instead.

It's not clear why the change was made. Sexual interference occurs when there is a sexual touching of a person under the age of 16, while sexual assault is any unwanted sexual act done without the victim's consent. Both offences carry a minimum sentence of one year in jail and a maximum of 14 years when the victim is under 16.

Friday morning, Dueck attended the Kelowna courthouse, wearing a red, jail-issued sweatsuit, where he elected to be tried in BC Supreme Court by a judge alone, without a jury. A trial date has not yet been set.

Dueck’s preliminary inquiry was also held Friday morning, which involved testimonies from several witnesses. A preliminary inquiry is a judicial hearing used in serious criminal cases to test the Crown's evidence, to ensure it's sufficient to proceed to a Supreme Court trial.

But the evidence presented at Friday's hearing is covered under a routine publication ban, until the eventual trial has ended.

History of sexual violence

Dueck previously served a 4.5-year sentence for sexually assaulting four different teenage girls in 2014, including one incident where he threatened the teen with a knife during the assault.

He then served another jail sentence from June 2022 to February 2023 for a sexual interference conviction, and he had abided by his probation conditions for a year prior to the February 2024 incident. As part of his probation, he was prohibited from attending any place where young people were present.

But it appears Dueck was allowed to attend the Kelowna equestrian facility where a child was present, while an employee of Community Living BC subcontractor Personal Lifestyle Support Ltd., who was meant to supervise Dueck, allegedly sat in a car in the parking lot.

Premier David Eby called the incident a “massive failure of judgment” at every level, calling the subcontractor “obviously negligent and incompetent.”

Systemic investigation ongoing

Following Castanet's reporting on the Feb. 9 incident, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth ordered an investigation into any possible systemic failures that allowed for the alleged assault to occur.

“I am extremely concerned, in fact very angry over what has happened, that's why I have ordered an investigation for a full accounting of what took place — involving all provincial agencies and federal agencies and officials that were involved in this situation," Farnworth said back in late February.

"I want to ensure that these were not systems failures. I want to ensure that everything that should have been done was done, because quite frankly this should never happen.”

Last month, Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General spokesperson Chris Donnelly told Castanet the results of the investigation are “expected to be released in the coming months.”

The owner of the equestrian facility told Castanet she was not informed about Dueck's long history of violent sexual offending.

"Horrific. One of the most horrific moments in my life. A little girl got hurt here," the owner said in March. "Had I been given all the facts and allowed to make a decision, I would have said no."

Dueck remains behind bars after he was denied bail in March.