Get a copy of the Okanagan Eats cookbook

There's a new cookbook for the Okanagan about the Okanagan.

The Okanagan Eats Cookbook is filled with delicious recipes and is a unique compilation of different foods from around the Okanagan Valley.

It's a celebration of local flavours and community spirit, bringing together recipes from local chefs, farmers and food enthusiasts, showing off the region's culinary heritage and practices.

Every recipe in the book highlights locally sourced ingredients while supporting Okanagan farmers and producers.

By focusing on these sustainable and seasonal ingredients, the cookbook promotes healthy eating while encouraging readers to connect with local food systems.

"Alongside the mouthwatering recipes, Okanagan Eats features heartfelt stories from the people behind the dishes. These narratives provide a glimpse into the lives of those who have adapted and thrived in the face of adversity, offering readers a source of inspiration and a deeper connection to the food they prepare and enjoy," a press release about the book states.

This book is available at local stores including, Mosaic Books and Indigo, as well as online retailers.

Click here for more information.