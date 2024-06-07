Intersection improvements coming to Kelowna's Springfield and Spall Rd.

Photo: Jon Tyson

More traffic delays are expected in Kelowna next week as the City has announced plans for improvements to the intersection of Springfield and Spall Rd.

Starting Monday, June 10, for approximately four weeks, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians can expect localized lane closures in the area and may wish to choose other routes when possible.

Construction hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, work may occur outside of these hours, on evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

"Intersection improvements will include increased length of the east bound left turn lane on Springfield Rd., the addition of a dedicated north bound right turn lane and north bound left turn lane on Spall Rd. Additionally, improvements will be made to the pedestrian letdowns and crosswalks," said the City of Kelowna in a written release.

Businesses in the area will remain open and accessible to the public.