Kelowna Paddle Club offers free try it day next weekend

The Kelowna Paddle Centre wants you to paddle too.

As summer is right around the corner and the heat continues to rise, getting out on Okanagan Lake comes to the mind of many paddlers in Kelowna. For those who want to explore the water by boat, the Kelowna Paddle Centre has something to offer.

The Kelowna Paddle Club is hosting their annual Try-It Day on Saturday, June 15, giving newcomers a chance to get out on the water with other paddlers to enjoy the experience.

KPC caters to people of all experience levels, and offers programs and services designed to get people confidently out on the water, while educating them on water safety and best practices.

The KPC staff will be leading free 30-minute sessions for anyone to try out paddling in a variety of boats, including recreational kayaks, stand up paddle boards, surf-ski kayaks, and outrigger canoes.

"Kelowna Paddle Centre offers memberships, youth summer camps, classes for members and non-members, kayak and SUP rentals, and a variety of clinics and social events throughout the season," said KPC in a written statement.

People interested must register through the Kelowna Paddle Centre website, or by contacting the front dest at 250-718-4004.

Things kick off at 10 a.m. at the Kelowna Paddle Club, located at 3020 Abbott St.