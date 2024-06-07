Good Lemonade Day back for fundraiser with JoeAnna's House

Photo: Contributed

Everyone likes an ice cold glass of lemonade, especially when the money you spend to quench your thirst also goes towards a good cause.

The Good Lemonade Day fundraiser is back for its third annual campaign and will be taking place across a number of BC communities in support of JoeAnna's House, a home away from home that provides accommodation for families travelling to Kelowna for a loved one's hospital care.

On Saturday, June 8, nearly 70 different lemonade stands will participate in this great cause, with 100 per cent of the money made going right back into JoeAnna's House.

“Every year gets better and better,” said Amy Nunn, one of the volunteers for this year's event.

“The families continue to have an amazing time and kids feel so good about themselves knowing they’ve helped raise money for a wonderful charity. We are really excited about this year and hope to raise even more money than last year."

Kelowna parent Marc Leclerc said his family are excited about their first time participating and demonstrating to their kids that philanthropy feels good.

“It’s not our kids’ first time holding a lemonade stand, but certainly the first one where they’re raising funds for a cause greater than their own fun pocket money. For us as parents, we’re excited to be part of this great initiative and support them in helping the community," said Leclerc.

These stands are mainly located in Kelowna, however, there are also family-run stands taking place in Fernie, Cranbrook, Trail, Comox, Prince George, Genelle, Vernon, Coldstream, and Salmon Arm.

JoeAnna’s House, located at 321 Royal Avenue in Kelowna, will also be hosting a lemonade stand between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday.