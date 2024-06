Photo: Contributed

Traffic on Springfield Road is backed up after a collision at the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road Friday morning.

A Castanet reader shared a photo of the intersection that shows emergency responders already on the scene.

"It looks like one of the vehicles knocked out power to the lights and the other vehicle was still blocking the intersection," Dale says.

Traffic in the area has been slowed and FortisBC is on the scene repairing the lights.