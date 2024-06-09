UBCO art banners hang high in Kelowna's Cultural District

Photo: Contributed

A new set of colourful street banners can be seen amongst the lamp posts in Kelowna's Cultural District.

As a part the Outdoor Banner Exhibition program, 13 original pieces of art by UBCO students and former students are on display along the Rotary Centre for the Arts, as well as the Art Walk.

This partnership program between the City and UBCO’s Faculty of Creative & Critical Studies was originally launched in 2020 to create new opportunities for local artists amidst pandemic-related facility closures.

Now in its fourth year, the City of Kelowna says the banner project continues as a unique and engaging way to expand access to exhibition space in the city.

“We are fortunate to be part of a community with immense talent. Through this partnership, we are proud to support local and emerging artists and have an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to engage with their works,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager for the City of Kelowna.

“We can’t wait for our community to discover these incredible pieces on their next stroll through the Cultural District.”

An exhibition celebration is scheduled for June 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, and welcomes the community of Kelowna to come check it out for themselves.

"The exhibition opening will showcase all the banners from the past four years as well as unveil a new outdoor youth mural and launch the new indoor exhibitions at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. The building will be buzzing with art, music, food, prizes and great company," said the City of Kelowna in a written statement.

Since its inception, this partnership has supported 52 students since 2020, including some faculty and alumni.