Kelowna's Living Positive Resource Centre closing after 32 years

After serving some of Kelowna's most marginalized people for more than 30 years, the Living Positive Resource Centre will be closing down at the end of the month.

The service provider, located on Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna, was started back in 1992 to support those with HIV/AIDS. Over the years, the non-profit organization has expanded to help people suffering from other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections like Hepatitis C, along with other issues like substance use, mental health, housing, income, nutrition and health care.

It's one of the few locations in Kelowna where people can get their illicit drugs tested for free, four days a week.

On Wednesday, the Living Positive Resource Centre posted a hand-written note on their door, informing the community that LPRC will “cease to be an organization” as of June 28.

It's not clear why the organization is closing down or what will become of the space at 255 Lawrence Ave. LPRC Board of Directors secretary Melanie Wilson declined an interview with Castanet, releasing a written statement instead.

“Our primary focus during this transition is to ensure that our clients continue to receive the support they need. We are working closely with local services to facilitate a smooth transition of care to other services for harm reduction and client support services. We will provide guidance to help our clients navigate these changes,” Wilson wrote.

“We want to express our deep gratitude to all our staff, volunteers, partners, and supporters who have been with us throughout this journey. Your support has made an immense difference on the lives of many.”

LPRC has been providing free drug testing services at its Lawrence Avenue location since 2018. Those needing their drugs checked in Kelowna after LPRC's closure can find drug testing offered at Outreach Urban Health at 1649 Pandosy Street, but drop-in testing is only offered on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.