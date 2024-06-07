Kelowna looking for your thoughts on water management

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna is looking for residents’ feedback on water management.

As the city works to develop its first Water Security and Responsibility Plan, it’s seeking feedback on the draft plan through an online survey available through June 30.

A public open house is also planned for June 20 at city hall from 4 to 7 p.m.

The plan, once adopted, will provide a comprehensive strategy for a more “holistic approach” to the way the city manages water use, protection and distribution.

“Water is a vital resource that connects us all through drinking, sanitation, agriculture, recreation, industry, the natural environment and more,” says utility services department manager Kevin Van Vliet.

“Okanagan Lake and our surrounding water play an important role in our lives and we need to take measures to protect our water for future generations.”

The plan, which will guide city water-related policies, programs and investments is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The city says feedback received from residents will influence the final document.

to find out more about the plan and learn about public engagements.