Kelowna businessman says he almost fell for a telephone scam

A Kelowna businessman is warning others about a phone scam that he almost fell for.

James Elliott owns ABC Hobby and says he received a phone call from someone saying they were a FortisBC representative and that his company was behind on their bill by more than $900.

"I had this frantic phone call from my staff member saying, the power is gonna get shut off, you haven't paid your bill. Of course, I paid my bill," says Elliott.

He called the 1-800 phone number that was left and he said the recording sounded very professional and he followed the phone prompts until he began talking to a real person.

"They're like, oh, yeah, we mailed you a letter saying we installed smart metrers a few weeks ago and we haven't received a payment.

"They were really firm. I got really rattled. I said, let me talk to your manager. They finally passed me to another guy who put more pressure on, really aggressive and stern, but still professional."

Elliott says he just kept asking to speak to the manager and eventually they just hung up on him.

"I just said it's a f***ing scam and they finally got frustrated with me and hung up on me. I just don't want this to happen to anyone else."

According to FortisBC's website, this is not the first time the scam has taken place and likely won't be the last.

"Fraudsters, scammers or companies using high-pressure tactics will sometimes contact you by pretending to be an employee or representative of FortisBC. From suspicious phone calls, texts and phishing emails to social media posts, or even people knocking on your door, we want you to be aware of the types of fraud or scams out there and what you can do to protect yourself and your personal information," says the FortisBC online post.