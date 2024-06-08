Okanagan Humane Society event happening next weekend in downtown Kelowna

Photo: OHS

The Okanagan Humane Society has been saving animals for 27 years and they'll be celebrating this milestone on Saturday, June 15 at the Kelowna Yacht Club.

"Hooked on OHS" will take over downtown Kelowna for one day only next weekend.

“The event sells out every year with a capacity crowd of animal lovers eager to learn more about what we do and how they can become a part of our extraordinary team,” said Romany Runnalls, President of the Okanagan Humane Society.



Guests will get the opportunity to meet the animals behind the heartwarming stories of rescue and hear the life-saving work that is being done throughout the Okanagan Valley on a day-to-day basis.

Right now, OHS is in the thick of kitten season and they're furiously working to manage many huge rescue efforts simultaneously in all parts of the Okanagan Valley.

All animals are placed into volunteer foster care before being either spayed or neutered to stop the breeding. They are also given permanent ID, vaccines and deworming before being available for adoption in a new, loving home.

“We have more than 220 animals in our care at the moment and 140 of them are kittens, with this number growing every day by a dozen. We will work with our veterinary partners in the Valley to ensure all the animals receive the medical care needed and all animals will be fixed,” said Runnalls.

The average costs for one animal at the organization is $300. To care for the more than 220 animals in their care today carries a cost of $66,000.

The purchase of a $50 ticket will get you a drink, appetizers, and a chance to get some kitten cuddles in the Kitten Kissing Booth.

Since 1996, the Okanagan Humane Society has spayed or neutered more than 30,000 animals, which Runnals says is key to stopping animal suffering in Kelowna and surrounding area.

Head to the Okanagan Humane Society website to secure your ticket ahead of the June 15 event.