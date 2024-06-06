Dakota Bi-Polar Awareness Foundation pledges $100,000 to support counselling services for families affected by bipolar disorder

Photo: Contributed

The Dakota Bi-Polar Awareness Foundation is pledging $100,000 over the next four years to support counselling services for families affected by bipolar disorder at the Healthy Essentials Clinic.

"We recognize that counselling can be a critical resource for families affected by bipolar disorder," said Foundation Spokesperson, Ken Millen. "By partnering with the Healthy Essentials Clinic, we hope to provide access to counselling services for those who need it most and raise awareness of the challenges faced by families impacted by bipolar disorder."

The money will provide much-needed resources for families who might not otherwise have access to counselling services.

For more information about the Dakota Bi-Polar Awareness Foundation and its partnership with the Healthy Essentials Clinic click here.