Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society excited for Turtle Island Festival

Photo: Brayden Ursel

It's almost time for the annual Turtle Island Festival in Kelowna.

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society has been taking the lead on Indigenous services in the city for 15 years, and to celebrate this important milestone the society is inviting people to come check out the annual festival, which is set to take place on Friday, June 21.

Located on Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, in partnership with the City of Kelowna, shut down the 400-500 block on Leon Ave to celebrate National Indigenous People's Day.

"It features local arts and crafts, multiple vendors, food, children’s activities, and a mini-powwow. In addition, we are celebrating fifty years of helping Kelowna citizens and sharing our culture," said KFS in a written statement.

While vendors have been filled for the special day, people are encouraged to come down and support other vendors taking part in the annual celebration.

It is a free event, taking place in front of our main building at 442 Leon Avenue. The party starts at 10 a.m. and will proceed through the day until 7 p.m.