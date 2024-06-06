Lake Country council has agreed to funding requests from 3 community halls

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Centre Hall

Lake Country council will dip into its contingency fund to offset funding requests for the community’s three community halls.

Grant applications from Okanagan Centre, Oyama and Winfield community halls totalled a little more than $31,000.

The municipality’s community hall grant fund has $15,000 available each year but staff indicated in years when the requests exceed the available funds council has dipped into its contingency fund to cover the additional requests.

The Okanagan Centre Community Hall had requests for $17,000 for a new dishwasher, plumbing and electrical upgrades, The Oyama hall had requests for $9,400 for a hazardous tree removal and installation of a new door while the Winfield Memorial Hall requested $4,500 to replace two hot water tanks and replace the kitchen fire suppression system.

Since 2006, nearly $600,000 in grant funding has been provided to the three community halls for various improvements, upgrades and repairs.

While council unanimously approved the funding, Winfield Coun. Heather Irvine wondered if there was a better way to handle the requests.

“It seems shameful that members of the board of the halls come hat in hand to ask for money every year. We should automatically have a pot and they get money every year,” said Irvine.

“They can save it or put on events. It seems wrong that they have to come hat in hand and ask for money. It should just be included in our budget every year.”

Mayor Blair Ireland said the fund was initially set up that way when the need was not as great.

“When it was created there wasn't as much need. But now in this new world of insurance and the massive costs all these halls are facing there is need for change,” said Ireland.

The mayor says he and the CAO have had discussions and a new plan will be presented to council at budget time.