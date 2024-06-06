Okanagan Symphony Orchestra's search for music director continues

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has been searching for a new music director to take over the space for the 2025 season and they're excited to announce they have created a short-list of four candidates who could possibly take over.

The search began last fall and has now moved into the final stage after cuts were made from a pool of over 30 applicants.

The search committee, which includes core musicians, representatives from the board, the current executive director and one community member, first whittled the initial group of 30-plus down to a “long list” of candidates who were asked to complete written and video assignments.

From there, the list was shortened further to a medium list of candidates who were interviewed. The short list brought down to four was created after hours and hours of work.

Those who made the final four are Grant Harville, Julian Pellicano, Nadège Footat and James Sommerville.

Grant Harville: diverse musical background as a tubist, vocalist, violist, composer and educator. Based in Victoria, he is currently the music director and conductor of the Great Falls Symphony Association. Harville holds Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees in Tuba Performance, and a Doctor of Musical Arts in Orchestral Conducting.

Julian Pellicano: currently based in Winnipeg, where he is the music director and principal conductor of Royal Winnipeg Ballet, and he just finished as associate conductor of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra. He has recently been appointed staff conductor at the National Ballet of Canada, in Toronto. Julian holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Percussion, and a Master of Music in Orchestral Conducting.

Nadège Foofat: based in Virginia, Footaf is the artistic director of the Classical at the MSV (Museum of the Shenandoah Valley) chamber series. She is a conductor, violinist, violist, and advocate for innovation in thought, action, music and culture. She holds Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees in viola performance, and a Doctor of Music in orchestral conducting.

James Sommerville: is a conductor, educator and Grammy and Juno awarded performer. With home bases in Toronto and Boston, he is the music director of the Canadian National Brass Project, and guest conducts the Thunder Bay SO, the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra and Festival of the Sound. He has also been the Principal Horn of the Boston Symphony for 25 years, and he was the music director of the HPO for eight.

Throughout the duration of the upcoming season, audiences will be welcomed to provide feedback on each candidate as part of the final steps in choosing the OSO’s new Music Director, taking up the post for the 2025-2026 season.

"We encourage music lovers of all stripes to mark these dates on your calendars now and watch for the launch of tickets sales in July. We invite you to join us for this exciting new chapter in the OSO’s 65-year history and play a role in setting the direction for the years ahead," said the OSO.