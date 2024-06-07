Kelowna towing company ordered to pay back storage fees after it failed to deliver vehicle

Photo: Google Street View

A Kelowna towing company has been ordered to pay back the storage fees it had charged a New Westminster used car dealership, after the towing company failed to deliver a vehicle to the Lower Mainland.

In a Civil Resolution Tribunal decision issued earlier this week, Tribunal member Christopher Rivers ordered Mario's Towing pay TM-Rides a total of $481, as a refund for storage fees the dealer had paid, along with Tribunal fees and interest. But Rivers declined to order Mario's pay the dealership an additional $4,500 for the inconvenience, legal advice and punitive damages.

The issue arose after TM-Rides purchased a 2006 Toyota from an auction in Kelowna on Jan. 17, 2023, and hired Mario's to tow the vehicle from Kelowna to the Lower Mainland. The dealership paid Mario's $525 for the tow and Mario's estimated they'd need between five and nine days to get the vehicle down to the coast.

The vehicle was stored on Mario's lot in the interim.

But on Feb. 1, Mario's cancelled the delivery service and refunded TM-Rides the $525. Mario's claimed they were unable to make the delivery due to winter weather. TM-Rides was then forced to make other delivery arrangements, and a new delivery company picked up the vehicle on Feb. 3.

But Mario's charged the new delivery company $370 in storage fees to get the Toyota off their lot. The company paid the storage fee and passed the fee onto TM-Rides. The dealer emailed Mario's throughout February seeking a refund for the storage fees, but never received a response.

In its claim with the Civil Resolution Tribunal, TM-Rides sought a total of $4,969.67 for storage fees, the cost of transporting the vehicle, legal advice, inconvenience, and punitive damages.

Rivers agreed that Mario's had not told TM-Rides about any potential storage fees ahead of time and TM-Rides had never agreed to pay for any storage fees, so the storage fee should be refunded.

But that was as far as Rivers was willing to go, declining to make any additional orders. He noted that while the dealer claimed $2,000 for inconvenience, it provided no explanation of what those losses were or any evidence of them. Additionally, the dealer claimed $1,500 in punitive damages for “reputational loss,” due to its inability to meet customer demands, but it also provided no evidence of this.

Rivers said that while Mario's breached its contract with TM-Rides, it “did not act maliciously or outrageously,” so punitive damages would not be appropriate.