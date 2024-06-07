SD23 students learn fire safety with the Kelowna Fire Department

The Kelowna Fire Department was at Chute Lake Elementary School on Thursday with their Fire Safety House demonstration, teaching children all of the important do's and don'ts while experiencing a house fire.

Over a two week period, the Kelowna Fire Department visited a total of 19 schools, teaching more than 3,300 students along the way.

"These interactions with firefighters help build trust between students and emergency services. Students learn the important fire safety skills that are presented and practiced in an interactive way that is engaging and memorable for our young students," said Chute Lake Principal Gurprit Hayher.

Through a number of different classrooms, students in grades 1-3 each entered the fire safety house one at a time, taking turns learning how to properly evacuate their home incase of a house fire, crawling through smoke and exiting the door on their way to a safe space outside.

“We're teaching them about having a family meeting place outside their home, a safe space to make sure that everybody got out of the home safely, teaching them not to be afraid, teaching them what to do, get low underneath the smoke, just the basics of not being afraid of the alarm when it goes off," said Candace Friesen of the Kelowna Fire Department.

With Kelowna growing quickly in population and wildfires becoming more frequent, the Kelowna Fire Department feels it’s becoming more and more important to teach kids about fire safety in the Okanagan, including the use of fire alarms.

“When they hear the smoke alarm, typically, if they are in their bedroom, which is what is simulated over here, they need to know what to do. To go to their door, feel their door, if it’s safe to go out, they can exit through their door, they can check for smoke. We have simulated smoke in the firehouse here, so they’re told to crawl underneath the smoke and find a safe exit and find their families outside,” said Kelowna Firefighter Dayle Hogg.

The Fire Safety House has been visiting schools in Kelowna for years, and the interactive experience really hits home with students, getting hands-on experience of what a house fire could really be like.

“A question we get from a lot of the kids is how do we know when to change the battery to our smoke alarm and that type of thing. They might be a little too young for this, but the typical rule is to do it twice a year, maybe when you change your clocks twice a year. That’s a good time to do it," said Hogg.

While the Kelowna Fire Department has been busy teaching elementary school kids about the importance of fire safety in their home, they want residents of Kelowna to know the importance of being properly prepared for wildfire season.