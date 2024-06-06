Rising BC blues musician bringing 'down and dirty' sound to Kelowna

Photo: Heywood Yu Garret T. Wille at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival in 2023.

If you love the blues the Revelry Food and Music Hub is the place to be on June 8.

A musician from Kingcome Inlet, off the coast of British Columbia, Garret T. Willie (‘Namgis/Kwakwaka'wakw) is bringing his brand of down-and-dirty, classic-rockin’ blues guitardom,' to Blues and Brews at Revlery.

At just 23 years old T. Willie honours the work of Howlin’ Wolf, Albert King and Muddy Waters, and throw in some Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis, for good measure.

“I think we’re providing the world with something it doesn’t have right now,” says T. Willie. “I don’t wanna just be the biggest in British Columbia, I wanna be the biggest in the world. It’s been a long time since somebody’s done it right or been doing it from a genuine place and not just because they admire it. This isn’t, like, an imitation, y’know? If I don’t feel it, I don’t do it.”

T. Willie's debut album, ‘Same Pain', was described in Wonderland Magazine as "a rock and blues virtuoso, unleashing a sonic revolution that’s impossible to not fall in love with."

T. Willie is among a handful of artists with multiple 2024 Western Canadian Music Award nominations and he's up for Blues Artist of the Year, and Indigenous Artist of the Year.

His summer tour dates include some of Canada's top festivals, including the Winnipeg Jazz Festival, the Vancouver Jazz Festival, Ottawa Blues Festival, and Rifflandia in Victoria.

Blues and Brews features some of Canada's top blues acts and offers two ticket options: the main show or an upgraded balcony experience.

The balcony ticket includes dinner with the performance expertly paired with beers.

For more information or tickets click here.