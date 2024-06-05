Anna Warwick Sears seeks nomination in electoral district of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

Photo: Contributed Anna Warwick Sears

The longtime executive director of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, Anna Warwick Sears says she is seeking the B.C. NDP nomination in the electoral district of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

“I’m eager to take on this new challenge,” said Warwick Sears. “We need a strong, clear voice for this riding in Victoria. I was motivated to run by the horrific fires and smoke last year. We need to take serious action to protect our homes and water supplies from extreme weather and climate change. I’m also really motivated by the shortage of affordable housing, the need to improve our infrastructure, and the challenges with our healthcare system. These issues are all related. Time is short, and I appreciate the real action being taken by David Eby’s NDP.”

Warwick Sears will continue in her role at the OBWB through the provincial election, which is scheduled for Oct 19.

“If I am selected as the candidate I will be a voice for all B.C. Interior issues, which are not always well understood on the coast," she said. "I have spent my career listening to community needs, and advocating for community solutions. I intend to take this approach with me to Victoria.”