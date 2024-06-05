Troika unveil plans for Barlee Road rental apartment

Photo: Contributed

A rezoning and development permit application has been brought forward for a proposed six-storey rental apartment building on Barlee Road.

The development would include consolidation of three properties on the east side of Barlee just behind the New Life Centre.

According to the proposal from Troika, the rental apartment would include 160 units comprising 111 one-bedroom, 32 two-bedroom and 17 studio suites.

With available reductions, 119 parking stalls would be available along with two car share stalls.

The application states the proximity to the Orchard Park Transit Exchange provides a variety of mobility options while the shopping centre itself puts a number of employment, entertainment and shopping opportunities within walking distance.

“This will undoubtedly reduce car trips while increasing the number of visitors to this commercial and entertainment hub,” the application states.

“The increase in density aligns with Midtown’s priority of increasing multi-unit residential over additional employment uses. This will inevitably support the existing employment uses.”

The area between Spall and Cooper roads has seen a number of changes over the last number of years.

Vasile Road to the east and Ambrosi Road to the west feature mostly multi-unit apartments or townhomes.

This would be the first multi-unit development on Barlee Road itself.