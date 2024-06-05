Terry Fox Humanitarian Award given to UBCO student

Photo: Terry Fox Humanitarian Award

Fourteen young humanitarians with potential to change the world have been selected as winners of the 2024 Terry Fox Humanitarian Award, including UBCO's very own Isis Darosa from Kelowna.

Around since 1982, this scholarship is awarded each year to students who exemplify the humanitarian ideals of Terry Fox by volunteering and giving back to their communities.

The annual program supports each student's journey towards their first degree, while enabling them to continue their important work for the benefit of society.

“Terry Fox showed us what one person can accomplish for the greater good, even when the odds are stacked against them,” said Paulina Chow-White, Executive Director, Terry Fox Humanitarian Award Program.

“This year’s extraordinary Terry Fox Humanitarian Award winners have already made substantial contributions to humanitarian issues in their communities and beyond. They will join a community of past recipients all focused on continuing Terry Fox’s heroic legacy of bettering humanity through dedication and perseverance.”

Darosa is a first-generation Canadian from a family of Vietnamese refugees, and she embodies resilience and compassion through her work.

Growing up amidst financial hardship, she assumed the role of a secondary parental figure for her younger autistic brother, facing racism and discrimination at school.

Isis has over a decade of experience working with the developmentally disabled while engaging in activism for minorities.

Her commitment to humanitarianism has added up to over 10,000 hours of volunteer work, from spearheading fundraising initiatives, providing care for at-risk youth, and being the co-founder and keynote speaker at Kelowna Women’s Day.

“When we are inspired to change our negative behaviours from our own free will, our individual steps along our journey become the journey that we are all walking together to create a more equitable world for all," said Darosa.

This year’s award winners have each persevered through significant personal challenges and have emerged as strong and inspiring change-makers, with all winners between the ages of 16 and 22.

This year’s recipients and graduates were honoured May 27 at a special event on Parliament Hill.