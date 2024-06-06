B.C.'s wildfires are 'different beasts' than those seen in past decades

Photo: Gregory Dahms The McDougall Creek fire burns on the west side of Okanagan Lake on the evening of Aug. 17, 2023.

The wildfires that crews are fighting in B.C. these days are “different beasts” from those that were burning in the province in previous decades, and more government funding is needed to proactively address fire issues. That's according to several panelists who spoke during the final day of the UBC Okanagan Wildfire Symposium Wednesday.

The three-day symposium was held at the local university this week, bringing in experts and interested parties from all over the province to discuss the topic of “co-existing" with wildfires in B.C.

Anthony Pesklevits, BC Wildfire Service deputy director of provincial operations, spoke about the province's need to adapt to changing fire conditions under a changing climate.

“Looking at the broader response strategy for how we are addressing fires that are really starting to take on a shape and form that are not like the fires that we were fighting in the 1990s or early 2000s,” Pesklevits said. “These are different beasts.”

BC Wildfire Service executive director Rob Schweitzer agreed that wildfires are becoming much worse in the province, after a particularly tragic 2023 fire season.

“What we experienced in the province last year, losing six firefighters, things that, when I rejoined BC Wildfire in 2016, I never thought I would ever be experiencing. None of us thought that we'd be experiencing this in this province,” Schweitzer said.

'Like tornadoes, hurricanes'

He noted that once wildfires are burning at a particular ferocity, they've become essentially unstoppable.

“For the last few years, in my organization we've been talking about these being true natural disasters, like tornadoes, like hurricanes,” Schweitzer said. “We're not able to stop these fires any more once they get up and started. If that's the case, what are we doing to co-exist?”

Proactive mitigation strategies – like FireSmarting properties, responsibly managing existing forests and conducting controlled and cultural burns with First Nations – were discussed as ways to co-exist with fires in the coming decades.

The two BC Wildfire Service leaders spoke about the recommendations from the Premier's Expert Task Force on Emergencies that was released in April. They said many of these recommendations are already being put into place.

“Through some major investments in software and technology, and the partnership we have with [the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection], we have now moved to the [Fire Centres] having that technology to be able to detect fires faster and be able to model them,” Schweitzer said.

“The unfortunate incident that happened here last year with McDougall Creek, we knew where that fire was going six hours before it hit, because the models showed this... We were able to evacuate people out of harms way.”

Pesklevits said as the climate changes, B.C.'s fire environment is changing.

“We're walking into a fire environment now that California walked into about 15 years ago,” Pesklevits said. “There are other jurisdictions that are going through this... they faced many of the same complexities and continue to work through those complexities.”

Change to Forestry

UBC Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences professor Dr. Lori Daniels said wildfires are “exceeding the capacity of our existing infrastructure,” and B.C. is now “asking a lot of our wildland firefighters.”

One proactive wildfire mitigation strategy that needs to occur in B.C., she said, is a change in how the Forestry sector is run – with the current model being developed decades ago. She noted that B.C. sees about 15,000 hectares of forest per year undergo proactive fuel mitigation, while 150,000 hectares of forest are harvested annually.

“We live in a different world now,” Dr. Daniels said. “Can you imagine if we transitioned some of the ways that we are managing our forests? We know that some of our traditional timber management is actually contributing to the problem.

“We need to begin to shift our forest management policies, perhaps this is regulation, so that we are part of the solution on that land management with forest industry partners.”

Last summer was a particularly devastating fire season, with hundreds of homes lost across the province and the deaths of the six wildland firefighters.

“Unfortunately, 2023 is not an anomaly. We're going to see more and more of those over the next decade,” said panelist Kevin Scott of RESOLVE CANADA.

“Fire is the one [issue] that I think will unite more people behind a common cause than I've ever seen ... Governments just can't ignore an issue this common and this important on the ground.”