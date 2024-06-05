Kelowna Cheer Athletics ready to grow cheerleading in the Okanagan

Photo: Brayden Ursel

There's a new cheerleading gym in Kelowna looking to take the sport to new heights.

Former cheerleaders Ashley Stephenson and Chelsey Moore are just days away from officially opening the doors to Kelowna Cheer Athletics, and they plan to take on more than 200 athletes across three levels of competition: prep, competitive and elite.

"There is a want and a need in Kelowna for the athletic training that cheer provides," said Stephenson, who has been involved in cheerleading for more than 15 years.

"The demand that we have had already and the buy-in that we’ve had already from former cheerleaders, as well as gymnasts, dancers, boys and girls who just want to start something new, the demand is definitely there."

Coaching athletes from the ages of four all the way up to 40-plus, there's a space for all levels of athletes, and under the guidance of Stephenson, Moore and a handful of other coaches, Kelowna Cheer Athletics is confident they can bring their athletes all the way from beginners to world class competitors.

Signing up as a member of Kelowna Cheer Athletics right now gives you a nine-week program over the summer that will jump into a variety of different exercises and techniques, including stunting, tumbling, jumping, dancing and teamwork.

“I think cheer in the Okanagan has a lot of opportunities to really grow. There are some athletes here that are really looking for more opportunities for tumbling and specialty classes, and things beyond the team, so that’s what we are hoping to offer," said Moore, a decorated coach with nearly 20 years of experience, including appearances on the world stage as a top three finalist.

Under the roof of Kelowna Cheer Athletics, prep cheer will be a once a week commitment for those looking to try out cheerleading, with competitive classes set to train twice a week, while also competing in a handful of competitions across Canada.

Those signing up for the elite program at Kelowna Cheer Athletics will see the most training, practicing several days a week, while hitting all competitions, as well as a large-scale events.

"Athletes compete about once a month, with our prep teams competing in February and April, so twice for the season," said Moore.

“Our competitive and elite teams will start competing in December and go all the way through May, with competitions in Vancouver, Victoria, as well as potential to go to Alberta and Ontario. Our international open team will also be going to Florida."

To help bring a whole new vibe of cheerleading to the Okanagan, Kelowna Cheer Athletics is currently renovating their new space located at 5-360 Spedding Court, and they plan to have it ready for their grand opening on Saturday, June 15.

“We want to bring our athletes a premium product, giving this space a whole new look, a whole new feel. We have purchased top notch equipment to ensure safety and then they will have all the tools they will need to acquire new skills. We have also invested a ton in coach development," added Moore.

Anyone interested in learning more is invited to the grand opening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

Despite closing in on 200 members, Kelowna Cheer Athletics is still open to sign-ups and are encouraging those interested to head to their website for more information.

Classes officially get underway on Monday, June 17, so hurry over to the new space to find out everything you need to know ahead of the 2024-25 cheer season.

“Take the leap. Give it a try and come join us. We are an open door and our athletes are going to be so welcoming to every individual that comes in. And whatever skill set they bring, we will work as a team to get them to their goals," said Stephenson.