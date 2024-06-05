Development permit sought for 245 room Kelowna airport hotel

Photo: Northland Properties

Developers of a proposed Sutton Place Hotel at Kelowna International Airport have officially applied to the city for a development permit.

The much anticipated hotel, if approved by council, will be built across from the expanded airport terminal building.

The six-storey hotel will include 245 rooms, restaurant and bar, conference centre, gym and swimming pool.

Surface parking for 195 vehicles will be included for hotel and restaurant guests, however only 122 of those stalls will be provided in Phase 1.

The remainder of the stalls will be provided within the adjacent 1,000 stall, seven-storey parkade south of the hotel.

The parkade will serve both the hotel and existing and future expansion of the airport terminal, however it is not included within this DP application.

“Due to the construction of a new Sutton Place hotel in the current parking area of YLW, some of the existing parking spaces serving the terminal will be removed,” the application from Northland Properties states.

“As a solution to compensate for the loss of these parking spaces and to better serve the guests staying at the hotel as well as the travellers using the YLW terminal and its extension, we are proposing the construction of a new parkade building.

“This new building is a stand-alone, seven-storey parkade with over 1,000 stalls intended to accommodate the anticipated increase of travellers visiting the new YLW facilities.”

There’s no indication when an application for the parkade will come forward and when that construction will take place.