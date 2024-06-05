Drone show kicks off international hockey tournament in Kelowna, Penticton

Photo: Contributed

A 200-drone light show filled the sky over Kelowna on Tuesday night as part of the opening ceremony for the Coast 2 Coast International Cup, where elite level hockey players from all over the world come together to play in a high-level tournament.

The Coast 2 Coast International Cup will be played in Kelowna and Penticton and focuses on giving young hockey players a real-life experience they can remember for the rest of their lives.

"In youth hockey today, there are so many tournaments and they are all so watered down with no substance to them," said a C2C organizer.

"Our goal was to create something different, something that’s never been done before on this type of scale. Bringing in multiple teams from around the world, we wanted to make sure that their experience was one they could bring back home with them, brag about the city of Kelowna and how special the event was.”

The drone show was 12 minutes long and helped kick off the 21-team youth tournament, which is set to take place at MNP Place in Kelowna and the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton between June 5-9, featuring triple A and elite level hockey players between the ages of 12 and 14.

"We originally were going to do a grand finale, opening ceremony with fireworks, but we thought about it and with all the forest fires last year we felt it wasn’t safe. We decided to look into a more economic way to have a big grand finale, so what better way to do it than a brand new state of the arts drone show. The first time in Kelowna," said Jason, a member of C2C.

Teams have come to Kelowna from all over the world, including Sweden, Finland, Austria, Germany, Slovakia, Czechia, Korea and Japan, being promised six games a piece and an all-star experience.

Coaches at the tournament, who all happen to be former professionals, will select the best six or seven players per team, creating two teams for an all-star game on Saturday night.

Several games will take place across each day of the event, spread across the day from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., with locals welcome to attend the event and cheer on some of the best young hockey players from around the globe.