Prospera Place to host viewing party for Game 1 of Stanley Cup finals

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

Those experiencing Stanley Cup fever in Kelowna can take in a unique viewing experience this weekend.

Wednesday morning, GSL Group announced it will be hosting a viewing party for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Prospera Place Saturday night, with all net proceeds from the event going to support the YMCA.

“Our goal with this event is to deliver an experience that inspires young athletes and fans in our locale through a sport we know Kelowna loves, and ultimately help better our community with this partnership with the YMCA of Southern Interior BC,” said VP & General Manager of Sports and Entertainment at GSL Group, Mike Strawn.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals will be shown on the 32-foot screen at Prospera Place, and the $10 tickets will go on sale 9 a.m. Wednesday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Saturday for the 5 p.m. game in Florida.

Similar events have been held at Vancouver's Rogers Arena and Edmonton's Rogers Place during the Canucks' and Oilers' playoff runs this year, when the teams have had games on the road.

Oilers' home game tickets go on sale today and they're expected to be a hot commodity, so the Prospera viewing party could be a more budget-friendly alternative for the Kelowna hockey fan.

It's not clear if GSL plans to host viewing parties at the arena for more games of the Stanley Cup finals, but Prospera doesn't appear to have conflicting events booked on future game dates.

Ticket sales from Saturday's viewing party will benefit the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, a non-profit organization that works to address some of the most urgent needs the community faces.