Westbank-based craft distillery making move to downtown Kelowna

Photo: Alistair Waters Urban Distilleries will move downtown Kelowna this summer.

Urban Distilleries is moving to downtown Kelowna.

The Westbank-based craft distillery is making a move across the bridge and into one of downtown’s most prominent, and long-vacant, storefronts on Bernard Avenue.

Urban Distilleries will open later this summer at 327 Bernard Avenue. Owner Mark Spurgeon says he is very excited for the move.

“We see it as a huge opportunity for us for exposure — the walk-in traffic,” he said.

“Right now we're in a place where we don't get a lot of walk-in traffic. So we're certainly looking forward to that”

The business is currently located on the Westside on Old Okanagan Highway. That location will wind down by the end of June.

The downtown location will feature a lounge to enjoy crafted cocktails, outdoor patio, tasting bar and private tasting rooms, distillery tours and workshops and a retail store stocking all the Urban Distilleries brands like the popular North Calls Dill Pickle Vodka.

An official opening date is still being determined.

327 Bernard Avenue has been boarded up for years, generating local speculation. The location was previously expected to serve as a sales office for a downtown tower project that never ended up getting off the ground. Before that, it was a bank.