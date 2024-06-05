Hookah lounge opens in downtown Kelowna

There’s a new way to get your smoke on in Kelowna.

Midnight Kings Hookah Lounge Bar and Grill has opened their doors on Bernard Avenue, welcoming guests to enjoy a triple threat experience of flavoured shisha, tasty bites and delicious drinks.

“There’s not actually very many in Canada. I believe we are the third or fourth hookah lounge in Canada that does all three (smoke, eat, drink)," said bar manager Dustin Blondin.

"Obviously, we wanted to capitalize on offering everything that we could, so we are a food primary (restaurant), with our kitchen open until midnight."

From beginner to expert, Midnight Kings Hookah Lounge offers a wide variety of hookahs to choose from, with up to 30 different flavours to enjoy with friends and family.

“There’s our base (hookah), then there’s a gold hookah which is a little cooler, it has some light up features and gets a little smoother as they go up in level. Then we have our premium hookahs and a whole bunch of different flavours, and all of our flavours are herbal, so there’s no tobacco, no nicotine — sorry to disappoint some of you,” added Blondin.

With the city becoming a lot more multicultural in recent years, owner Sabi Singh tells Castanet it was important to bring a hookah lounge to Kelowna as it symbolizes social interaction and hospitality in the middle east.

“The hookah is born from India but right now is more popular in Arab countries, so when I moved here I saw that something was missing,” said Singh.

“The culture of Kelowna is expanding, there are a lot of people moving here from different states and different countries, this is the place to bring everyone to enjoy relaxing.”

Midnight Kings Hookah Lounge at 571 Bernard Ave has seating for up to 100 people, with nearly 50 different hookahs to smoke from.

Each hookah is properly cleaned over a 24 hour period, with recyclable and interchangeable mouth pieces.

Midnight Kings Hookah Lounge enjoyed a soft opening last week and are planning a grand opening on the first Saturday of July.