Photo: Kim Dobranski

A portion of KLO Road in East Kelowna is closed in both directions after a truck crashed and landed on its roof.

Emergency crews are now on the scene of the crash just before the entrance to the Harvest Golf Club.

According to one witness at the scene the truck appears to be the only vehicle involved.

No word yet on the condition of those involved or how many people were in the vehicle at the time.

Castanet will have more information if it becomes available.