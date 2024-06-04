UBCO plans for graduation ceremonies while Palestine protest camp persists

Photo: Rob Gibson

Students at the University of British Columbia Okanagan are being asked to avoid certain areas on campus as they prepare for their graduation ceremonies on June 6 and 7.

Grad students are being asked not to pick up their graduation attire in the Commons building on campus because of its proximity to a protest camp set up on UBCO campus.



"I just want to say: 'We hear you. We see you. We support you.' But at the same time, this is our graduation which we have worked years for," said a student who asked not to be identified, referring to the protesters.

You want to be heard, and we are saying we hear you. Please don't take this moment away from us," the student continued.

The concern comes after a handful of protestors in support of Palestine showed up at UBCO's three-day symposium on wildfires at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Monday night. The protestors interrupted the proceedings early in the evening and were escorted out of the building after a short period of time.

Dr. Lesley Cormack, principal and deputy vice-chancellor of UBCO, waited patiently for the interruption to end and told the gathered crowd that there would be a statement on the protest coming from UBC Vancouver.

The protesters posted the incident to Instagram.

That statement was not forthcoming but a security statement online says, "UBC values freedom of expression and respects peaceful protest."

"The university also recognizes that Israel and Palestine evokes complex emotions, and we recognize the concerns of many in our community. We were also clear that any protest actions must unfold with respect for others and within the boundaries of university policy. The university is monitoring the situation and is calling on everyone to remain safe and respectful," the statement said.

Now they are taking steps to limit student and guest exposure to any disruptions or protests.

A note from UBC shared with graduating students and their families says "these ceremonies are meaningful for the many students crossing the stage as a milestone in the completion of their studies at UBCO."

"They are also important for families, friends and loved ones, some of whom will travel from around the world to take part in this event," the statement to students and families said.

The university says they are monitoring the situation and prioritizing the safety of all community members, graduates and visitors to campus. "As a precaution during the graduation days, attendees may notice an enhanced security presence at and around the gymnasium and other facilities."

The protesters calling on UBC "to divest from Israel’s settler colonial occupation, ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians, and to join a global academic boycott of Israeli universities."