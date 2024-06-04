Temporary mini soccer pitch has erected in Kelowna's Stuart Park

Photo: Wayne Moore

A makeshift soccer pitch has sprung up at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna.

Workers were busy erecting the temporary structure Monday as a lead-up to the Canadian Premier League “On Tour” match between Vancouver FC and Cavalry FC June 16 at the Apple Bowl.

“The pitch itself is an unsupervised public space that is open to everyone in the community,” Vancouver FC spokesperson Katelyn White tells Castanet.

“Community members who wish to use the space just need to provide their own equipment.”

The concept, she says, is similar to a public basketball court.

The mini-pitch will be available for the next 12 days. It will come down following the game on June 17.

The CPL announced the Kelowna game last month, the first stop on its “On Tour” series designed to expose the league to prospective new markets.

It’s no secret there is interest in bringing a CPL franchise to Kelowna.

A league-supported proposal was sent to the city in 2022 proposing a downtown stadium on land currently housing the Kelowna Curling Club, badminton club, King Stadium and Elk Stadium.

Nothing has transpired since.