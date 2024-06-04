Kelowna officer recognized for efforts fighting impaired driving

Photo: RCMP Sgt. Booth received the appreciation award from Bill Hetland and Amanda Lane with MADD Central Okanagan.

A Kelowna RCMP officer has been recognized for his years of service and ongoing support for Mothers Against Drunk Driving in the Central Okanagan area.

Sgt. Mark Booth recently transferred to the BC Highway Patrol from the Central Okanagan RCMP Detachment where he was in charge of the municipal traffic section.

Booth and his team produced some of the highest results in apprehending impaired drivers in the province.

“Mark has been a tremendous help to the community and our chapter by bringing awareness to our cause” says Bill Hetland with MADD Central Okanagan.

“Mark’s assistance and expertise helps in our bigger goal to see more mandatory alcohol screening in the province that will help keep impaired drivers off the roads, water and backcountry.”