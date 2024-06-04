Kelowna resident concerned someone will fall down crumbling Mission Creek riverbank

Cindy White

A Kelowna resident wants the Regional district of Central Okanagan to reinstall fencing along a crumbling section of Mission Creek river bank.

Temporary fencing went up earlier this year, but was taken down after a detailed site inspection determined there is no risk if users stay on the designated trail. Additional signage was also installed to warn the public of the dangers.

Pasadena Road resident Ken Hrynew says the regional district redirected the pathway away from the eroded section of bank, but he has seen people ignore the signs and venture dangerously.

“I just observed the other night a lady standing probably five feet from the edge of that embankment, and it’s extremely dangerous,” said Hrynew. “You can clearly see that that erosion happens at varying times and can happen quite quickly.

“The danger is, it’s quite high up. So, if it collapses while you are standing there, you have little chance of not being in the water. And if you happen to hit your head on a rock, tragedy could occur.”

One of the reasons Hrynew is so concerned is that the section of crumbling creek bank is near where a young woman and her dog may have been swept away in Mission Creek in June 2022. Chelsea Cardno, 31, vehicle was parked across the street from his house on Pasadena Road the day she went missing and her body was later found downstream.

Parks Operations manager Matt Hammond tells Castanet that RDCO staff perform daily inspections and maintenance along the Mission Creek Greenway. More signs will be going up at the entrances to the trail from Pasadena Road and Burbank Court.

Hammond adds that water levels can rise suddenly during spring runoff and park users and their pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may become slippery or eroded, posing a higher risk than normal.

Hrynew is encouraging the RDCO to conduct another review of safety measures in the area.