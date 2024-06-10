The Inspired Word Cafe to host three-day festival in Kelowna this month

Photo: IWC

The Inspired Word Cafe is bringing their annual festival to Kelowna this month.

The three-day festival will offer programming in both English and French situated around the downtown core, gathering both local and visiting artists to perform and put on workshops between June 20-22.

Happening at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, Black Box Theatre and the Centre Cultural Francophone de l'Okanagan, the festival lineup includes cabaret, musical and spoken word performances, readings and more.

“The needs of a community are in constant flux, always changing, and so are their wants and interests,” said IWC executive director, Cole Mash.

“Rather than create a fixed festival like Fireweed that would deal with climate issues each year, we felt that what our community needs is a festival that can respond to the needs and changing nature of community itself."

Responding to a local rise in anti-LGBTQ2SIA+ sentiment in the Okanagan and beyond, the theme for this year’s festival is “Queer Art as Resistance,” which will focus on celebrating queerness in the arts through drag, hip hop, poetry, punk rock, and more.

The festival aims to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community while exploring art's potential for resistance and change.

IWC invites local and national artists, as well as people in the Okanagan community from all walks of life to consider how they might resist hate and division on local and national levels, and through art come together to create a new normal.

“The goal is to have the festival provide opportunities for community outreach exchanges and conversations based around a mutual need to create safe and inclusive spaces of dialogue and exchange in both of Canada’s official languages,” said Lindsay Farrugia, the manager director for IWC.

