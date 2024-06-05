Kelowna man says he was chased by a bear twice near the Mission Creek Greenway

Photo: Bryan Helder Bryan Helder says he has come across many bears while hiking but this was the first time one charged and then chased him.

A Kelowna man is counting his lucky stars that he’s here to tell his story after being chased by a bear, not once, but twice.

Bryan Helder was hiking on the ridge above Mission Creek, near Dunster Road, last Wednesday evening when he came across the bear, which he had noticed once before in the same general area.

Helder spends a lot of time in woods and has come across many bears in his life. This was the first time he was ever charged by one of the animals. It chased him further up the hill, following him over a fence into an orchard.

“I was yelling at it to try to get away and I climbed over the fence and when it turned around it was right behind me,” said Helder “It had already climbed the fence and started chasing me through the orchard.

“Oh my God, it was terrifying.”

Last week, Castanet spoke to a woman who lives at the orchard. Alea Verwoerd said that around 6 p.m. Wednesday her daughter alerted her to someone screaming "help." Verwoerd says when she looked outside she saw a bear running toward the front yard. She opened her door and came across Helder, who told her the bear had been chasing him for some distance.

Luckily, her dogs started barking and that appears to have scared the bear off.

“I was lucky. She gave me a glass of water and I was like, I’ve got to call 911 back,” said Helmer, who had accidentally sent an alert from his cellphone while he was fleeing for his life.

A couple of hours later, an RCMP officer drove him back to where he had dropped his backpack as he ran. That’s when he says he spotted the bear again. “By this point it’s dark, really dark. I shine my light and I see eyes there. It’s that bear.”

Helder says instead of escaping uphill, he went down towards the Greenway. The animal followed. Bryan says he slid down the slope as fast as he could, hit a tree, kept going and looked back and it was right on him. That’s when he pulled out his lighter.

“That was the only thing that kept it back from getting to me,” he explained, saying the bear would climb part way up a tree and then come back down when the flame went out.

He made it to the bridge over Mission Creek near the Ziprick Road parking area, where the bear finally gave up the chase. Helder says the experience was probably the most frightening incident of his life.

“I’ve never had a bear do that. It was big, it was pretty big and if it got me, I probably would be dead. It was close, really close, like at my feet.”

He called the BC Conservation Officer Service and met them back at the trail the next day to show them where it happened. Signs were posted along the Mission Creek Greenway over the weekend warning people of a bear in the area of the bridge near Ziprick Road.

The BC COS issued a statement saying that on May 29th, it received a RAPP report of an individual advising he was chased by a black bear along a trail in the Mission Creek area.

“Conservation Officers interviewed the individual and patrolled the area. No bears were seen but the area is a travel corridor for wildlife into the city.

“Conservation Officers recognize this incident may cause concern and recommend residents take precautions in case of wildlife encounters. If you encounter a bear, remain calm. Never scream or run away,” said the statement.

BC COS will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and respond as necessary to ensure public safety. Aggressive bear behaviour should be called in to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

For more safety tips and information to help prevent wildlife conflicts, visit WildSafeBC.com.