Kelowna Pride week 2024 underway

Photo: Kelowna Pride / Facebook

All colours of the rainbow are shining a little bit brighter this week.

Kelowna Pride Weeks is now underway, running until June 9 with over 30 events throughout the week.

The week will culminate with the annual Pride March and Festival Saturday, June 8, downtown Kelowna.

“We can’t wait," said Davina Kula, a long-serving member of the Kelowna Pride Volunteer Board of Directors.

"Every year, it’s great to see the community come together in overwhelming support for love, diversity, and equality. We don’t take it for granted and know it was a long road to get to where we are today. We’re hoping Kelowna and friends from around the Okanagan will join us to stand together and paint the town rainbow this June!”

Pride Week 2024 kicked off at BNA Brewing on Monday as the restaurant introduced their special 'True Colours' beer, with a portion of every beer sold being donated to the Kelowna Pride Society.

Pride Week will have a special event each day of the week, sprinkled in with a bunch of smaller events happening around the city:

June 4, 7 p.m. — Big Gay Dog Walk : Originally organized in Victoria, this will be the first annual dog walk for pride week. It starts at the Sails downtown on Bernard Ave. with people walking their dogs along the boardwalk and down to the dog beach at the end of Lake Ave.

June 5, 5 p.m. — Trans March & Celebration: Gathering at Stuart Park, people will take in a vibrant celebration of trans community before heading to Revelry Food + Music Hub, which promises vendors, age-appropriate performances by local Drag artists, musical acts and more.

June 6, 5:30 p.m. — Two-Spirit Powwow: A collaboration by the Kelowna Pride Society and Aaron Mitchell of Four Feathers 2 Spirit Society will bring a new event to Pride Week. The 2S Powwow will feature All gender specials and 2 Spirit specials, with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category. There will be vendors and information tables. Regalia is not required for participation.

June 8, 10 a.m. — Kelowna Pride March and Festival : Thousands of people are expected to take part in the pride march downtown on Saturday, followed by the festival celebration at City Park. People are asked to meet at Stuart Park for the march, which will take people directly to City Park for celebration. There will be entertainment, live music, vendors, food, drink and more.

"This is my first Pride on the board and I'm thrilled with how robust our lineup is," said co-chair Mary McBride.

"There is something for everyone! This year, we settled on the theme 'Stand Together.' Our solidarity with each other and with other minority groups is so important, both politically and emotionally."

Kelowna Pride Week is a chance to recognize, celebrate, and show support for the rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to be themselves and lead safe and dignified lives – free from violence and discrimination.

Visit the Kelowna Pride website for a complete rundown of all the events happening this week.