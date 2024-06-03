Lake Country Art Gallery trying to help graffiti artists 'beyond the wiener phase'

Photo: Lake Country Art Gallery

If a teen gets their hands on a can of spray paint, there is a pretty good chance their first piece of art will be phallic in theming.

The Lake Country Art Gallery is holding an event on Saturday to help amateur graffiti artists elevate their skills “beyond the wiener phase to a more sophisticated artistic repertoire.”

The fish:BOWL event will give the public the chance to work with guest graffiti artists to paint the bowl at the skateboard park in Swalwell Park.

“fish:BOWL is more than just an art event; it's a community celebration that bridges generations through the power of graffiti. Whether you're a curious beginner or a seasoned senior artist, this event provides a platform to express yourself creatively and learn from the best in the field,” said the art gallery.

Youth and general participants are invited to Swalwell Park, 10050 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. in Lake Country at 2 p.m. for the event. Seniors who are interested are invited to come early at 10 a.m. “to try your hand with spray paint and create a masterpiece on the TownWall.”

Art supplies are included. More details here.