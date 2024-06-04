'Freedom rally' organizer says city has issued him $50,000 worth of bylaw tickets

Photo: Jeff Bryde RCMP speaking with 'freedom' protesters in Stuart Park on Saturday.

RCMP and city bylaw were in Kelowna’s Stuart Park on Saturday to break up a protest as the municipality continues litigation against its organizer and bylaw violation notices pile up.

A “freedom rally” organized by David Lindsay on June 1 was visited by bylaw and RCMP officers after its presence reportedly conflicted with another booking in the park.

Lindsay has organized rallies in the park since May 2020, swelling and shrinking in size with the ebbs and flows of the pandemic and government response to it. A dedicated group has continued to meet for regular rallies ever since.

The City of Kelowna went to court in January 2023 to seek an injunction to prevent Lindsay from using Stuart Park for his events.

The city says the protests’ erection of tents, use of amplified sound systems, the sale of merchandise and “standing and loitering” on public roadways are the primary bylaw violations that make the rallies unlawful.

That issue will return to court on June 17 after Lindsay filed an application to strike the city’s petition for an injunction.

In a 105-page filing, Lindsay says the city has given him 200 bylaw tickets worth $50,000. He says the injunction application attacks his Charter right to expression.

“There are little or no reasonable alternatives to Stuart Park for the lawful protests. Even if there were, this would deny the applications their freedom of expressive choice and effectiveness,” he said in the filing.

He also claims the amplified sound he uses during the protests are necessary, “or the protest itself would fail.”

“It is not possible to effectively, or at all, convey expressions without the use of sound equipment,” Lindsay’s filing states.

A City of Kelowna spokesperson said nobody was available to comment on the situation.

Lindsay was convicted of assault in December 2023 for an incident involving two security guards on Aug. 19, 2021 during a protest outside the downtown Interior Health building on Doyle Avenue. He faces sentencing on that matter on July 10 and will be appealing his conviction.

Lindsay has a long history before the courts and was labeled a vexatious litigant in 2007, rising to notoriety for peddling pseudolegal theories about avoiding taxes.

With the pandemic now in the past, some of his rallies have targeted Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity education resources in B.C. schools.

“It's a pretty sad day when you get queers coming out,” Lindsay said to a crowd at a protest last year. “You know, every society that has let the queers take over has self destructed from within. And if it continues, Canada will self destruct.”