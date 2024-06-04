Kelowna councillor says city needs to provide public RV sani-dump stations

Photo: City of Vernon Vernon sani-dump station on Tronson Road.

Kelowna councillor Ron Cannan wants the city to investigate options for a sanitary dump station.

Speaking at the conclusion of Monday’s city council meeting, Cannan made it known he will be bringing forward a motion in the coming weeks asking staff to do just that.

Cannan says the city welcomes up to 2.2 million visitors per year and many travel in recreational vehicles, but unless they stay in private RV parks, they have nowhere to dump their sanitary waste.

“There is a public (facility) at the Shell on Highway 33 but I contacted them and they are closed for a few weeks. There are virtually no public sani-dump facilities here,” said Cannan.

“In April, the City of Vernon opened a sani-dump station and some people are suggesting Kelowna have one as well.”

The sani-dump station on Tronson Road in Vernon opened in the spring of 2023, replacing the former site at the Kin Racetrack which was decommissioned to make way for construction of the new Vernon Active Living Centre.

“I’ll make a notice of motion and staff can look at some possibilities of maybe partnering with the private sector.

“We need someone with a large parking lot like WalMart, Home Depot, Revi (Rona) or Orchard Park.”