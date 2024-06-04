Okanagan Golf Club unveils new 18th hole and Table Nineteen

Rob Gibson

The Okanagan Golf Club has unveiled their redesign of the 18th and 19th holes.

Most golf courses usually only have 18 holes, Okanagan Golf Club has 36 and the 18th hole on the Quail course has been rebuilt as a par 3 and is now accepting birdies.

The 19th hole, typically the lounge, has also been redesigned and rebranded as Table Nineteen.

"Big changes at the Okanagan Golf Club. We're really, really excited," says Dan Matheson, general manager of the Okanagan Golf Club.

"We patiently waited through the winter and went through a major renovation from wall-to-wall inside the building, washrooms, golf shop, clubhouse banquet facilities, and of course, our new Table Nineteen restaurant."

The GolfBC Group owns and operates seven golf courses in British Columbia and three in Maui and is now showing off the newly renovated clubhouse, restaurant, bar and patio. Unlike some other weather dependent businesses in the valley, Okanagan Golf Course came through the winter in great shape.

"We weathered really well and the golf courses across the valley, including our two golf courses are absolutely mint," Matheson said.

"So combine great golf courses with a wonderful dining experience. All of a sudden you got a great place to hang out for a day or a weekend."

Table Nineteen features a newly-constructed bar, a lounge area and a dining room showcasing a large fireplace and a new retractable wall to separate or blend the dining room/lounge with the banquet room.

"Obviously Table Nineteen is kind of your last stop after you've come off the golf course. We like to think of it not as a clubhouse, it's a home from home. It's very much a place where our members and the public can come and enjoy a drink, something to eat," says food and beverage manager Julie Johnston.

As for the changes on the 18th hole of the Quail course, Matheson says the feedback he's received so far has been fantastic.

"It was a long time coming our facility had been status quo for over 20 years and the changes now have brightened and made the place feel warm and comfortable," he said.

"The sound system is the latest and greatest not only for music but also for hockey games for sporting events like the Masters, U.S. Open etc. The ambiance in combination with this great venue had just made it the ideal spot to come out and enjoy the Okanagan when you're maybe not on the lake."

Table Nineteen was initially introduced in 2014 at Nicklaus North in Whistler, B.C., but it soon grew to be known for offering a premier culinary experience in a stunning setting. Olympic View in Victoria, BC, was the second location to welcome the Table Nineteen brand in 2020, with Kelowna being the brand's third location.