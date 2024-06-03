BrainTrust Canada holding conference about brain injuries in Kelowna

Photo: Robina Weermeijer, Unsplash

BrainTrust Canada will bring together community leaders next month when it hosts the West Coast Brain Injury Conference.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 11, at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. Public health officials, brain injury specialists and politicians will take part in the full day of collaboration, dialogue and learning.

This year’s theme is Brain Injury Breakthroughs: Current Issues and Emerging Solutions. The focus is to explore the nexus of brain injury with crucial frameworks such as health, governance, and societal fairness and inclusion.

Tickets for the event, which is sponsored by Pushor Mitchell Lawyers, can be found on the BrainTrust Canada website here.