Renowned songwriter Ron Sexsmith to play Creekside Theatre

Photo: Creekside Theatre Ron Sexsmith will play Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on September 24, 2024.

Add another name to the list of renowned Canadian artists set to perform in Lake Country later this year.

Three-time Juno award winner Ron Sexsmith will play Creekside Theatre on September 24. Tickets went on sale on Friday, and some are still available.

Sexsmith is the latest Juno winner to be added to the fall lineup at Creekside Theatre. Tickets went on sale last week for Joel Plaskett (Sept. 23) and Dan Mangan (Nov. 1).

Lake Country is part of the Sexsmith At Sixty tour across Western Canada.

“With Sexsmith At Sixty my plan was not to throw myself a birthday party but to try and shine a humble light on my contribution to the Canadian songbook. I am very excited to be bringing these career retrospective shows to audiences in British Columbia, said the internationally acclaimed songwriter."

Sexsmith formed his first band when he was 14. He worked as a courier by day, while performing in Toronto area clubs by night. In 1991 he released his first full length album called Grand Opera Lane produced by Bob Wiseman. Four years later his self titled album grabbed the attention of music aficionados.

In his review for Rolling Stone, Bud Scoppa wrote: “He just may be the most fluent balladeer to come along since Tim Hardin or Harry Nilsson.”

Visit www.creeksidetheatre.com for tickets.