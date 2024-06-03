237944
Kelowna  

May rainfall below average for Kelowna, Vernon

Below normal rainfall

It might have felt like it rained a lot last month, but the stats don’t back up that perception.

Environment Canada says rainfall totals were at or below normal throughout the Okanagan in May.

The closest to normal was Penticton, where preliminary data shows there was 39 millimetres of rain, just barely short of the typical May of 39.25 mm.

"We’re pretty much almost 100 per cent normal for Penticton,” said meteorologist Ken Dosanjh.

Kelowna’s preliminary monthly total was 34.8 mm, or 86.5 per cent of normal of 40.2 mm, for May.

Vernon was quite a bit drier than the average, with only 31.8 mm. That just 66.5 per cent of the May normal rainfall of 47.8 mm.

Donsanjh says temperatures were about average last month.

“On average, it feels like most days have been generally cooler than average, but we did have this brief warm up in early May, like the 9th to 11th, that kind of helped elevate the temperatures. Regardless, temperatures are near normal for the month.”

He says the only part of the province that had unusual temperatures was the far northeast, around Fort Nelson, where it was about two degrees warmer than normal. Wildfires forced the evacuation of Fort Nelson and surrounding communities last month.

Hotter weather is headed our way. Dosanjh notes it’s expected to heat up to above 30 C in the Okanagan by the weekend.

BigTun

Reality not conforming to the propaganda... you can see these headlines are grasping at straws as to how to push the scam.

BruceIrwin

Interesting Headlines for June 3rd; 1) Below Normal Rainfall, 2) Chance of Snow on Highways, 3) Rain Closes Sports Fields, 4) (wet) Weather Hampers Search. I'm just not sure which crisis to worry about.

theluds

Fake, false, phony news. It rained almost all month. Stop fear mongering Castanet News. Pathetic.

peakeonthemountain

I live south east of Kelowna, on top of a mountain. We have had so much rain over the past number of days, everything is a soggy, muddy mess.I am not complaining though as we do need the rain to put moisture back in to the forests. It has just bucketed down here and it has been very chilly. Our run off streams are full. Hopefully we will continue to get periods of rain throughout the summer. It would be nice to have a summer with a low fire season.
