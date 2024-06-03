May rainfall below average for Kelowna, Vernon

Photo: Sheryl Ramsay

It might have felt like it rained a lot last month, but the stats don’t back up that perception.

Environment Canada says rainfall totals were at or below normal throughout the Okanagan in May.

The closest to normal was Penticton, where preliminary data shows there was 39 millimetres of rain, just barely short of the typical May of 39.25 mm.

"We’re pretty much almost 100 per cent normal for Penticton,” said meteorologist Ken Dosanjh.

Kelowna’s preliminary monthly total was 34.8 mm, or 86.5 per cent of normal of 40.2 mm, for May.

Vernon was quite a bit drier than the average, with only 31.8 mm. That just 66.5 per cent of the May normal rainfall of 47.8 mm.

Here are some temperature and precipitation stats for May 2024 across B.C. ????#BCStorm #BCWx pic.twitter.com/CGGRx0gBZ1 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 3, 2024

Donsanjh says temperatures were about average last month.

“On average, it feels like most days have been generally cooler than average, but we did have this brief warm up in early May, like the 9th to 11th, that kind of helped elevate the temperatures. Regardless, temperatures are near normal for the month.”

He says the only part of the province that had unusual temperatures was the far northeast, around Fort Nelson, where it was about two degrees warmer than normal. Wildfires forced the evacuation of Fort Nelson and surrounding communities last month.

Hotter weather is headed our way. Dosanjh notes it’s expected to heat up to above 30 C in the Okanagan by the weekend.