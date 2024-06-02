RCMP arrests suspect making a sundae while breaking into Rutland business

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP say a suspect was scooped up by officers while making a chocolate sundae in the middle of a break and enter of a Rutland business.

In a news release, police said officers responded to a business alarm in the 500 block of Highway 33 West in the Rutland area around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

"When the police officer arrived, he witnessed the suspect making a chocolate sundae behind the counter,” said Sgt. Judith Bertrand, Media Liaison Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

“The suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

Kelowna RCMP said its investigation suggests the suspect broke into the front door of the business, attempted to steal items from a locked fridge before making the ice cream treat.

Police said the suspect will be required to attend court.