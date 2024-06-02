Kelowna Canadian Italian Club’s celebrates Festa della Repubblica Sunday

Italian culture is being celebrated in downtown Kelowna Sunday afternoon for the annual Festa Della Repubblica.

Lawrence Avenue is closed between Richter Street and the Kelowna Canadian Italian Clubhouse for most of Sunday, as hundreds of people attend the event, eating Italian food and checking out a handful of Italian cars.

The celebration commemorates the1946 Italian referendum in which Italians voted to form a republic rather than a monarchy following the fall of its fascist regime after the Second World War.

“This day helps serve as a reminder of Italy’s journey from a time of dictatorship and war to a time of democracy and freedom,” the Kelowna Canadian Italian Clubhouse says on its website.

Despite some rain drops falling Sunday afternoon, the event has been well-attended.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas kicked off the festivities with his opening remarks at 1:30 p.m. The festivities run until 5 p.m.